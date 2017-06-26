Vinaora Nivo SliderVinaora Nivo SliderVinaora Nivo Slider

Home

Hosa Digantha (Kannada:ಹೊಸ ದಿಗಂತ) is a Kannada morning daily in Karnataka. "Hosa Digantha" has the literal meaning of "New Horizon".

With its tag line Rāshtra Jāgrutiya Dainika (Kannada:ರಾಷ್ಚ್ರ ಜಾಗೃತಿಯ ದೈನಿಕ), meaning "Daily for national awareness", Hosa Digantha is a newspaper with nationalist ideology.

Started in the year 1979 from Mangaluru, now has Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Hubli Editions. The Hubli edition was launched on March 27, 2011, by the Chief Minister of Karnataka Mr. Yeddyurappa.

  • Bangalore- No 1/1, 1st Flr, Bhavurao Deshpande Bldg, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore - 560003. Call: (080) 23560302, 23560340, 23562985

  • Hosadigantha Kannada Daily
    4th floor, city point building, kodialbail,
    Mangalore-575003

  • Hosadigantha Kannada Daily
    Madhura nilaya 4th cross road
    Park extension, durgigudi
    Shimoga-577201

  • Hosadigantha Kannada Daily
    Joshi chambers, 2nd floor,
    Next to RM joshi petrol bunk
    Lamington road, Hubli-580020

Vinaora Nivo SliderVinaora Nivo SliderVinaora Nivo Slider

The Age of a life is not duration, but its contribution to serve humanity. If you have the power to make someone happy, Do it. The world needs more of that..

Vinaora Nivo SliderVinaora Nivo SliderVinaora Nivo SliderVinaora Nivo SliderVinaora Nivo Slider
©2014 Allright Reserved,       Powered By HostWith"VRZ" .
hypertension risks
Web Counter Hits